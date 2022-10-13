JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County Circuit Court judge tossed a lawsuit Wednesday filed by the Missouri chapter of the NAACP and League of Women Voters, regarding the legality of the state's new photo ID law.

The two organizations allege the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on the voting rights of Missouri residents. They have 30 days to appeal the ruling.

In documents released by the court, Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the lawsuit failed to show that the new law would be "unconstitutionally burdensome for every voter in Missouri." He also wrote the NAACP and League of Women Voters lacked standing to bring the suit.

"The Petition fails to allege facts establishing standing or a legally protectable interest of these Plaintiffs as well," Beetem wrote.

This means voters will have to show a government-issued ID to vote on Nov. 8. Previously, voters could use different options like utility bills or a school-issued ID. Those who don't have photo ID will use a provisional ballot.

A joint statement from the Missouri ACLU and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition called the decision "wrong" and said it will continue to "press the case to get a decision from the Missouri Supreme Court."

"... we all recognize that this is a procedural pit stop on the way to having the Missouri Supreme Court decide the issue as they have twice before striking down less restrictive requirements," the statement said. "Missouri’s Constitution provides all Missourians with the fundamental right to vote. Voter ID restrictions disenfranchise Missourians, particularly people of color, people with disabilities, rural Missourians, voters with limited income, seniors and students. Similar attempts to create unnecessary and burdensome obstacles have been struck down multiple times by the courts over the past decade in a half."

Beetem also stated that the two individual plaintiffs have not "alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement."

Breaking 🚨 the photo ID lawsuit has been dismissed by the circuit court #MO pic.twitter.com/BKporUHg0z — Brianna Lennon (@briannalennon) October 13, 2022

According to court documents, two plaintiffs were named by the filers.

Rene Powell alleged that "she needs to get a photo ID to vote because her Missouri state nondriver’s ID expired on December 29, 2021."

The judge states that according to House bill 1878, individuals can vote with a state-issued photo ID provided that the document expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Meaning any state-issued photo ID that expired after Nov. 3, 2020 meets the photo ID requirement in HB 1878.

Dismissal is due to lack of plaintiffs’ standing #MO https://t.co/jQeZHbYpED — Brianna Lennon (@briannalennon) October 13, 2022

Kimberly Morgan alleged that "she has a valid photo ID, but that the photo ID includes an extra “e” in her name."

In Morgan's case, the judge ruled that if the document “contains the name of the individual to whom the document was issued, and the name substantially conforms to the most recent signature on the individual’s voter registration record.”

The League of Women Voters filed an additional lawsuit about voter engagement, which makes it illegal for people who are not registered to vote to solicit others to send absentee ballots. Judge Beetem has yet to make a decision on that suit.