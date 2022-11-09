MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R).
"So for the Democrats who haven't had much to sort of tout in Missouri over the last 10 years," Peverill Squire, a professor of political science at MU, said, "particularly in mid-Missouri, those are two good victories for the Democrats."
However, he said it could mean Boone County loses some leverage in the Republican-dominated Missouri House.
"We'll see whether that really makes much difference," Squire said. "The question is how vocal will these people be in support of the university and the city of Columbia, and how receptive the Republican majority in both chambers is to those sorts of claims."
Tuesday night at his election watch party, Plank said. "I think it’s important to let voters know no matter party affiliation, I’m here to represent people and those people in the 47th need that representation."
He said his priorities in the State House include abortion access for women, supporting unions, and increase funding for education in public schools.
Mann said he plans to be a voice for everyone in District 50, even those who didn't vote for him.
On his website Mann said, "As your representative, I promise to listen to your concerns and fight for you day in, day out."
Squire said despite the fact that Columbia and Boone County do tend to lean Democratic, flipping the seats for Districts 47 and 50 are "nice victories." He also thinks this could give Democrats optimism for the District 19 state Senate seat that will be back on the ballot in 2024.
"It gives them a good shot to pick up that seat which they have not held since 2008," Squire said. "So it portends that Democrats have some strength here."
He said if Democrats do pick up that seat, like with the state House, the area could lose some leverage in the state Senate.
"The current occupant is a member of the Republican leadership in the state Senate, at least to this point, and so that gives the area somewhat greater influence on legislative policy than they might otherwise enjoy," Squire said. "The Democrats are in the minority, a fairly small minority in the general assembly, so if the seat flips it’s a big pickup for the Democrats. It does give them a little bit better standing in the state senate, but they might lose whatever leverage they have in the majority party."