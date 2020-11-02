COLUMBIA - Political yard signs are everywhere you look these days. With so many available for both sides, it's hard to see why they matter or how one could persuade a person to vote for a particular candidate.
MU Political Science Professor Jake Haselswerdt said the purpose of these signs goes beyond persuasion.
"I think they can have a couple purposes," Haselswerdt said. "One is some campaigns do sell them, so it's another way to make money sort of like a tote bag or a hat or whatever."
Haselswerdt also said the signs promote enthusiasm within a supporter base and do, in some small sense, convey information.
"You could look around your neighborhood and see all the signs, and if they're all leaning one way, you think 'okay this is how my neighborhood feels' and maybe if I'm undecided that might nudge me."
In national races, political signs are less likely to sway a voter toward one side or another, according to Haselswerdt.
However, for some smaller, more local races, sign location and name recognition may be all the candidate information a voter takes to the polls.
Political yard signs are just another way for candidates and organizations to get their name, face and message before voters.
"If the question is 'if we put out enough yard signs, will that win us the election?' Then the answer is almost certainly no," Haselswerdt said. "But yard signs and advertising and door-knocking and phone-banking and all these things... when you put them all together, they do have the ability to move the numbers a little bit. And sometimes a little bit ends up being a big deal, ends up being decisive."
As for the signs themselves, they do not provide a large boost to local printing companies as one might think.
"The big national and state races typically use big nationwide sign providers," BJ Hunter, owner of FastSigns in Columbia, said.
Elections still provide a small boost for businesses like FastSigns.
"We do get more involved with local races for city and county and even local representative and senate-type races," Hunter said..
The company will typically print hundreds, if not thousands of signs, for local races during election years, according to Hunter.
He said this year has been even more strange for his business due to the pandemic.
"A lot of the businesses that we typically do business for have cut back on their sign needs, but there's also been a lot of hospitals, schools, everything else that have wanted signs for COVID. Whether it's floor graphics that say six foot distancing or signs they can put up in their front doors," Hunter said.
At this point, even Hunter said he's excited for the time when the signs come down.
"I'm ready for the election to be over with."