COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri residents will have the chance to cast their votes in the Missouri General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but residents may face changes to how and where they cast their ballots.
Redistricting of Congressional Districts, stricter ID requirements, and polling place changes will all effect Tuesday’s Election. This could lead to some confusion for voters this week, according to Missouri Voter Protection Coalition director Denise Lieberman.
The non-partisan coalition focuses on educating voters on their rights on election day and assisting them in the process.
“We want voters to feel confident going to the polls knowing that they will be able to make their voices heard on election day, without fear of intimidation, without fear of disruption, and without fear of being turned away at the polls,” Lieberman said.
Missouri Voter ID Law HB 1878 went into effect in September, requiring new voter ID requirements on Election Day. Valid forms of identification now include a Missouri or federal photo ID, military ID or veteran’s card, or a US issued passport. Expired licenses can be used so long as they expired after Nov. 3, 2020.
Lieberman said she knows multiple changes can intimidate potential voters.
“That can be challenging when there are new laws and new rules on the books that tend to make people fearful that they are not sure how to navigate the process. And sometimes those people stay home,” Lieberman said.
Another change voters may find is where they vote, as polling places across the state may have been changed or reassigned for some voters due redistricting. Voters can use the Missouri's Voter Outreach Center to look up their polling location.
The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition also has a voter hotline: the non-partisan 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection Hotline. On Monday and Tuesday, residents can ask questions about their rights as a voter and get in contact with trained volunteers.
“It is there to help every voter who has questions about where they're registered to vote, what ID they need to vote to help everybody be able to cast their ballots,” Lieberman said.
Lieberman said they will have over 100 volunteers stationed throughout the state on Tuesday to support voters with the new changes to the process.
“This is important because we know that especially with new voting rules on the books, it can be confusing. And we want to make sure that voters feel confident going to the polls on Tuesday, knowing that they can exercise their rights,” Lieberman said.