COLUMBIA − A proposed 2% local use tax on online purchases from out-of-state vendors will be on the April 5 ballot for Columbia residents.
The city of Columbia already collects a 2% local sales tax on goods and services purchased from local businesses. The proposed local use tax, or Prop 1, would levy the same tax on online purchases made from out-of-state vendors.
According to the city's Financial Director Matthew Lue, the tax would collect an estimated $5.6 million annually. That number was estimated by an economist working with the city.
"We have an economist, and we've looked at other cities around Missouri about the percentage of what they bring in compared to the normal sales tax, and that's around 10% is what that number is," Lue said. "So we bring in about $5.6 million or so in sales tax, that is distributed to parks, transportation, capital general fund."
The city said it would provide them with funds equivalent to doing a one-time hiring of seven new firefighters officers or eight new police officers, or the funds to do maintenance and repairs on 15 lane miles or 30 blocks of sidewalks.
It's important to note that Boone County has also placed its own separate use tax question on the April ballot. The Boone County use tax would be at 1.75%. If both the city and county use taxes are approved, Columbia residents would pay a 3.75% tax on online purchases made from out-of-state vendors.
The wording on the ballot is very similar between the two taxes, so voters should be careful to note which one they're voting for if they approve one and disapprove of another.
"There could be a concern," Lue said. "But I think as long as we get the message out there, that these are two separate taxes, and you do need to vote on both of these separately, then we'll be in a good place."
If approved, the new Columbia tax would go into effect in January 2023.
You can register to vote for the April 5 election until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information regarding the Columbia local use tax, visit the city of Columbia's website.