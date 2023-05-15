Randall Wright was named to Jefferson City Council's Fourth Ward seat during the council's meeting Monday night.
Wright was one of six applicants for the vacancy, which was created when former Fourth Ward council member Ron Fitzwater was elected mayor in April.
The six applicants included Carlos Graham, Michael Michelson, Kathi Harness, Julie Allen, Chuck Walker and Wright.
City attorney and interim city administrator Ryan Moehlman laid out the procedures of the appointment, which included nominations from each of the council members, then a vote.
Wright received two nominations, while Graham, Allen and Harness each received one nomination.
The council then voted among the four candidates. Wright ended up with six votes, the most out of the four candidates.
Jeremy Bowman, president of the Jefferson City Police Officers Association, and James Noah, president of the Jefferson City Professional Firefighters Local 671, attended Monday's meeting. Both associations endorsed Graham.