COLUMBIA - The Missouri Supreme Court has decided not to hear the case from an out-of-state woman to take recreational marijuana legalization off the November ballot. Tuesday was the deadline for opponents of marijuana legalization to get courts to determine whether the petition will be left on the ballot for voters to decide.
This comes after a long legal battle with Joy Sweeney, the deputy director of CADCA, an anti-drug nonprofit. Sweeney was supported by Luke Niforatos, the CEO of Protect Our Kids PAC, which launched earlier this year to oppose drug legalization.
After the Secretary of State's office verified enough signatures in six of eight of Missouri's congressional districts to put recreational marijuana use on the ballot as amendment 3, Sweeney began to fight to keep recreational marijuana off the ballot.
"Increasing access in communities increases challenges, crimes, and primarily, youth access," Sweeney said.
Sweeney and Niforatos argue that many signatures collected to approve the marijuana petition should not have been counted. The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals later affirmed the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took Monday.
"The Secretary of State slow-walked the release of information," Niforatos said. "They held all of the signature information until the night before our trial."
Originally, Sweeney filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block marijuana from appearing on the Missouri ballot, but Cole County Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because Sweeney could not prove that she was a resident of Missouri.
Several days later, the appeals court ruled that the lower court made an error by dismissing the case, but the appeals court still affirmed the Secretary of State's process.
Following this ruling from the appeals court, Sweeney requested that the case be reviewed by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Sweeney said she filed an application for transfer at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, and the Missouri Supreme Court has since issued its mandate on the decision to not hear the case, making it final.
However, Sweeney and Niforatos say they are planning to continue to fight against the petition until November.
"We will be continuing forward to oppose and build the campaign to oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri," Niforatos said.
Sweeney said the next step is to work with voters to understand what the ballot initiative means. Sweeney and Niforatos said they will work on an education campaign around marijuana legalization as the state approaches the vote in November.