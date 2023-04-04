COLUMBIA − Voters have decided to pass a sales tax on recreational marijuana in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Boone and Cole counties.
With 100% of precincts reporting, the ballot issues passed with the following percentage of votes:
- Columbia: 68%
- Jefferson City: 74.32%
- Boone County: 68%
- Cole County: 72.5%
When Amendment 3 passed back in November and legalized recreational marijuana sales, it also offered cities and counties the opportunity to implement voter-approved taxes.
Andrew Mullins, executive director of MoCannTrade, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, said the organization is "thrilled" to see local communities embrace cannabis facilities.
"Already the Missouri cannabis industry has created more than 14,000 direct jobs, surpassed $100 million in the first month of adult use sales, and has generated billions in economic activity," Mullins said. "Missouri’s adult use marijuana program is already drawing national and international acclaim as one of the most customer-friendly in the nation and today’s votes show that hundreds of communities in every corner of the Show-Me-State want to be part of one of Missouri’s newest and most flourishing industries.”
Starting in October, all sales of marijuana will be taxed an additional 3% by each city and an additional 3% by each county.
It is still unclear whether or not these taxes will stack. There is already a 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri. If these taxes stack, Columbia and Jefferson City residents purchasing recreational marijuana will have a 12% tax on top of normal state sales taxes.
The Missouri Department of Revenue said it would offer “no guidance” on whether the city tax could be stacked with the county tax. The decision will likely fall to the courts.
The city of Columbia has already determined how they will spend the revenue from this tax. They anticipate the tax generating anywhere from $400,000 to $1 million in revenue each year.
For now, Boone County is planning on collecting both taxes but would set aside the city tax revenue in a separate fund until a decision is made. The county said money generated from the county tax will go toward aiding the expungement process for people with marijuana related convictions.
Jefferson City attorney Ryan Moehlman said if sales of recreational marijuana are similar to medicinal marijuana, the city could potentially bring in $150,000 from this tax. The money will be deposited into the city's general fund.
Many other cities and counties also had the tax issue on their ballots. These include Fulton, Callaway County, Hallsville, Ashland and Centralia. Those results can be found here.