COLUMBIA — Democratic Rep. David Tyson Smith has announced his candidacy for Missouri State Representative in the 46th House District.
Smith currently serves the 45th District, to which he was elected during a special election in April 2021.
Following the state redistricting, the new 46th district includes portions of Smith's current constituency.
"Either district is a logical fit for me and both would include a combination of current and new constituents," Smith said in a news release.
If elected, Smith would replace current Rep. Martha Stevens, who is not running for re-election in 2022.
"I look forward to working with other candidates across all of Boone County’s democratically competitive races, as we bring a renewed focus on serving the needs of all Boone County residents in the Missouri legislature," Smith said in a news release.