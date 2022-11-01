COLUMBIA - Prosecutors, former users, and Missouri legislators joined Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler Tuesday to discuss their issues with recreational marijuana legalization. The discussion was not specifically focused on Amendment 3, but the amendment did remain an important part of the roundtable.
The first speaker in the panel was Jordan Davidson, a communications and legislative affairs officer from Washington D.C. Davidson discussed that he had previously gone through rehabilitation after a marijuana addiction, and he discussed the health issues it presents.
Davidson mentioned that legalized marijuana puts more children in danger and claimed marijuana can be a gateway for future drug users.
While it's important to note that recent studies suggest marijuana use has increased in young adults, studies do not show that legalization of marijuana increases adolescent use of marijuana.
"The path forward might not be the full commercialization of marijuana, it might not be the full prohibition of marijuana," Davidson said. "It might be something in the middle like lowering criminal penalties in a responsible way for simple possession, but that's not what amendment 3 does."
Jason Corrado owns 3fifteen Primo Cannabis in Columbia, and while he was not present at the meeting, he argued marijuana can rehabilitate patients and treat several medical problems.
"Most of the patients that come in are 30 and up," Corrado said. "There are a lot of professionals and folks that have real issues with pain and pain management and anxiety and sleep disorders."
Aside from health concerns, the panel also discussed perceived legal problems with Amendment 3.
Several state representatives and prosecutors shared concerns that recreational marijuana becoming a part of the constitution could make it very hard to change. For reference, the amendment would add 39 pages to the 120-page Missouri constitution.
One of the legal experts on the panel was Eric Zahnd, a board member of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. He argued Amendment 3 would not give prosecutors enough power to prosecute drug crimes or establish bail conditions. He also said marijuana legalization correlates with an increase of crime.
"Legalizing drugs doesn't just mean more drugs, it means more drug-related violence," Zahnd said.
For context, various studies have come to different conclusions on whether marijuana legalization increases or decreases crime. Recent studies also suggest marijuana legalization has little to no impact on crime.
Dan Viets also attended the discussion, but as an audience member. He is an attorney, counselor and one of the legal experts who contributed to the creation of Amendment 3 on the behalf of NORML, or the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Viets said the amendment takes necessary measures to protect marijuana users.
"People with marijuana convictions and arrests for things that should no longer even be crimes should not have to suffer under the eternal stigma of those criminal records," Viets said.