COLUMBIA - State Representative Sara Walsh announced her candidacy for Congress on Wednesday morning at Targetmasters.
Covering Sara Walsh’s conference announcing her run for Congress for @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cwWeCzTdep— Taylor Freeman (@taytayfree) July 7, 2021
Walsh will run for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's Fourth Congressional District seat in the 2022 election. Hartzler announced her bid for Roy Blunt's U.S. Senate seat on June 10. Blunt is set to retire.
“My life is proof that in America, anything is possible. But the American Dream is under attack by socialists and career politicians in Washington, DC,” Walsh said in a press release. “I’m running for Congress to defend the American Dream and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities we had.”
Walsh, a Republican, currently represents parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties (District 50) in the Missouri House of Representatives. She was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2018 and 2020
Walsh is a mid-Missouri native and currently lives in Ashland. She graduated from Columbia College and the University of Missouri. She worked as a staff auditor in the Missouri State Auditors Office.
A press release states Walsh has "fought for conservative priorities, including supporting law enforcement, making Missouri one of the most pro-life states in the nation, cutting taxes, supporting Israel and protecting the Second Amendment."
My life is proof that in America, anything is possible. But the American Dream is under attack by socialists and career politicians in Washington. I’m running for Congress to #DefendtheAmericanDream. Watch: https://t.co/zGP2lKKE0W— Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) July 7, 2021
Walsh isn't the only Republican who has announced their candidacy for the Fourth District. Former state senator Ed Emery announced in June he will seek the congressional seat. Former Boone County clerk and current director for Missouri's Division of Labor Standards Taylor Burks also filed his candidacy for Congress a week ago.
The only Democrat that has filed with the Federal Election Commission is Jeffrey (JD) Leathers. According to his website, Leathers was born in Kansas City and grew up in Cass County. It also states he is currently a business consultant for Subsistence Farmer.
State Senator Caleb Rowden, who represents Boone and Cooper Counties, has not yet decided if he will run for Congress.
He sent a tweet Wednesday morning, which stated he would "decide shortly if serving in Congress is where I can have the greatest impact to stop the far-left's assault on our values and restore the American Dream for all Missourians."
My statement re: potential entry into the 4th Congressional District race. I appreciate your prayers as we navigate this next chapter. pic.twitter.com/x6OfOyhGEq— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) July 7, 2021