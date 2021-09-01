ASHLAND − Missouri State Rep. Sara Walsh says she has resumed her campaign for Congress in Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
The announcement comes nearly three weeks after her husband Steve Walsh died of COVID-19 complications.
Rep. Walsh released a statement on Twitter, which said part of her wanted to take a break and an easier path.
"Yet deep down inside, there's a voice in my soul that says, get up, go on, push forward," Walsh said in part.
My full statement below. I am resuming my campaign for Congress in Missouri's 4th Congressional District. Let's work hard and defend the American Dream! - Sara Walsh
Walsh currently serves Missouri's 50th District, which covers Ashland and surrounding counties.
She announced her campaign for Congress in July at a gun shop in Columbia, after U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler announced her run for Senate. The 4th Congressional District covers west central Missouri.