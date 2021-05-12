JEFFERSON CITY- Republican officials are calling on Governor Mike Parson to convene a special session of the legislature to address election reforms.
Committee Chair Dan Shaul and his members submitted a letter to the Governor noting the Senate has held up several important elections reforms, including voter ID, initiative petition reform, and protection from mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.
"The House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials worked diligently with our colleagues in the House to send several key pieces of election legislation to the Senate. Unfortunately, these important issues are being held up in the Senate. On behalf of our constituents across the state of Missouri, my colleagues and I ask you to call a special session upon adjournment of our current legislative session to address election priorities,” the letter stated.
He also said he continues to ensure Missouri's elections remain "fair, transparent and trustworthy."
The letter from the committee also notes that in the last presidential election the country “witnessed many discrepancies and issues with the election process in several states across this nation, which are a cause of great concern.”