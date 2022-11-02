MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly.

Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative for District 49 since 2014. He reached his term limits in the House and decided to run for Senate.

“I think you saw that in the primary where [in] Callaway County, where I represented, [they] really came out in droves to vote for me and really put me over the edge in the primary,” Fitzwater said. “So, I think I really just represented Callaway County incredibly well.”

Fitzwater earned 31.4% of the votes in the Republican primary and more than half of his votes came from Callaway County alone.

“They want representatives that are going to go and be their voice in Jefferson City,” Fitzwater said. “I think that is probably the thing that I tried to do the best, was be a voice for my constituents and be an advocate for those issues.”

Dreher said she didn't feel like she was at a disadvantage in the election because of Fitzwater's time in the Missouri House.

"On my side of the district, I do have name recognition," Dreher said. "Even though not at the state level, I have been very active in local politics for over 10 years, working in St. Charles County."

Dreher said during her time in local politics, she helped to ban red light cameras, fought against tax increases, and helped fight against St. Charles County, which wanted to fire its elected sheriff.

As for the switch to the Senate, Fitzwater said he wanted to be a reasonable voice in a tense political landscape, and he didn’t feel his time in politics was done. Looking forward, the tenets of his campaign are, “We have to protect kids, we have to grow our state, and we have to fight for our freedoms.”

Dreher said her platform is based on limited government and individual liberty.

Fitzwater said the main concerns he’s heard from constituents are crime concerns and inflation.

“There are people hurting as a result of that,” Fitzwater said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get more money in their pockets, so that they can figure out ways to handle those increases in costs.”

He said the way to do that is the tax cuts that were signed into law in October, as well as continuing to look for places to cut taxes.

“We need to make sure that these record levels of state general revenue are going back to Missourians because if we’re having record levels of tax revenue, that means we’re overtaxing Missourians,” Fitzwater said. “So, we really need to look at our tax policy, continue to look at our tax policy, whether it’s property taxes or sales taxes or whatever and figure out where we can give relief to Missourians.”

Dreher said if she was elected to State Senate, the first thing she would do is work to repeal the gas tax.

"While we're struggling just to make ends meet and the price of groceries going up, we got saddled with the gas tax," Dreher said. "So that would be one of the first things I would do would be to work to repeal the gas tax because that's more money in our pockets."