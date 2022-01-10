COLUMBIA − A retired Navy Seal captain has announced his campaign for Vicky Hartzler's Fourth Congressional District seat.
Cap. Bill Irwin announced his run Monday morning, as Hartzler is running for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat.
According to his website, Irwin is a decorated U.S. Navy Seal with 33+ years of military service and a retired Lees Summit police officer, where he served for 17 years. He went on to work at the U.S. Embassies with the Department of the State.
Irwin graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.
Listed as a "constitutional conservative," Irwin said he will work to protect individual liberties and states' rights by limiting government.
"Missourians deserve a representative who is not afraid to fight and understands the cost associated with battle. A representative who knows how to win, no matter how dangerous the mission or how insurmountable the odds may seem," Irwin said in a news release.