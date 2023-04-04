JEFFERSON CITY — Councilman Ron Fitzwater was elected as the mayor of Jefferson City Tuesday after running unopposed in the April 4 municipal election.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Fitzwater had just over 4,100 votes.
Fitzwater served for six years on the city council in the Fourth Ward before announcing his intent to run for mayor.
In an interview with KOMU 8, Fitzwater said his main goal was to bring leadership skills to City Hall. Now that he has been elected, the former councilman is ready to get started.
"People are going to see things happening," Fitzwater said. "We understand we have some serious problems."
Outgoing Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin will step down at her final city council meeting April 17, when Fitzwater will be sworn in.
"Being the mayor of a Capital City is absolutely the best job ever," Tergin said.
Prior to his role on the council, Fitzwater was a member of the Transportation and Traffic Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Fitzwater is currently the CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association.
