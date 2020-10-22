COLUMBIA- The state Senate race picks up a lot of money and attention focused on representing Columbia in the 19th district state senate.
Caleb Rowden has represented Columbia in Jefferson City for eight years.
Rowden first worked in the house, and now for the past two years, he has been the Senate Majority Leader.
Rowden uses his experience as one of his main talking points to keep his seat.
"To have the Senate Majority Leader as their senator is tremendously valuable to the people of Missouri," Rowden said.
Rowden faces Judy Baker, a healthcare policymaker and a former state representative.
"I have a long track record of listening to the community and building bridges between people," Baker said.
Lately in attack ads, campaign finances have been a hot topic.
Financially, Rowden has raised more donations through PAC money, and Baker through the people.
"I'm one of the few that's willing to bring people together. And that's the reason why we've been able to achieve a level of support financially that we have," Rowden said.
"This is a people-powered campaign. I have over 2,000 individual contributions, whereas my opponent is PAC powered and funded by mega-donors," Baker said.
The upcoming election focuses on two main issues: healthcare and education.
Rowden argues that he can intertwine healthcare and education with his current power and since Republicans hold most of the floor.
"I can make sure we are stopping the detrimental things. Healthcare and education are the top two issues on my list," Rowden said.
Judy was recently mentioned in an ad about her past in health care with the Missouri Physicians Group.
“I have made a commitment that I won't take health insurance money and pharmaceutical money, and that I will side with them. This is a people powered campaign." Baker said.
COVID-19 is another issue the two candidates are focus on.
Baker does not believe the state has done enough to fight COVID-19.
"I do not think that the state has done enough to fight COVID-19 at all. I don't think we'd be in the spike that we are in now and have to, you know, keep businesses somewhat restricted," Baker said.
Baker proposed a response and recovery plan, including unemployment solutions, ensuring vaccinations and making sure supplies are cost-free, and more.
Rowden believes thinks the state has handled the pandemic well.
"The state has done an adequate job at combating COVID-19. The thing is I always go back to that there's still a lot of things that we are learning."
He also dismissed Baker's plan.
"Her plan is just a vision with no real understanding on how to accomplish it."