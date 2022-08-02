COLUMBIA - Columbia's third ward residents have voted to elect Roy Lovelady to serve on the city council.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Lovelady won with 1,419 votes, while Karl Skala came in with 1,269 votes.
Lovelady spoke to KOMU 8 News after the results came in. He said he's asking citizens to hold him accountable.
Roy told me in an interview, that's he asking citizens to hold him accountable.
It’s a return to an election that should have been decided in April. Candidates Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala tied at exactly 1,102 votes each on April 5. This was the first time in the City of Columbia's history.
Military votes could have broken the tie, but Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said no military ballots were received at the deadline a few days after the election.
The candidates were given a week to pick one of three different choices to decide a winner: request a recount, drawing lots or a special run-off election.
On April 15, the city announced a special election would be held to decide the tie. Neither candidate requested a recount or agreed to a drawing. Skala continued to serve on the council in the meantime.
At KOMU’s city council forum in April, both candidates were asked for their thoughts on crime in Columbia, the city’s unsheltered population and on-going trash problem.
Lovelady, 38, is the founder of People’s Defense, a nonprofit that promotes interaction between community and government. He also owns his own dance and hair studio.
Skala, 75, the incumbent who is a former Marine, first served on the council in 2007. He served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for seven years. He currently hosts his own radio show.
Columbia’s third ward was not changed when they were reapportioned in March.
This story is developing and will be updated.