ASHLAND - Sara Walsh released a statement Monday announcing her withdrawal from the Republican primary in Missouri's 4th congressional district.
Walsh cited Missouri's new congressional map as the primary reason for her withdrawal. She announced last July her decision to run for Congress, before a redistricting map was finalized.
"However, the newly drawn district that removes my strongest base of support has a severe impact on the chances of success for my campaign," Walsh said.
Due to her decreased likelihood of victory, Walsh said she can no longer accept campaign contributions with a good conscience during a time of soaring gas prices, baby formula shortages and other inflationary challenges.
Rather than endorse a specific candidate in particular, Walsh concluded her statement by encouraging her supporters to do their own research and choose for themselves who to support.
Those remaining in the Republican field include state Sen. Rick Brattin, former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks, Kansas City area news anchor Mark Alford, former Marine Bill Irwin, CPA and cattle farmer Kalena Bruce. former Blues player Jim Campbell and Kyle LaBrue from Camden County.