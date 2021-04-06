COLUMBIA - Nearly 14% of Columbia residents went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the general municipal election.
Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass won seats on the Columbia Public School Board of Education, with Sasser winning 6,969 votes and Snodgrass winning 6,193 votes.
Five candidates ran for the seats, including Teresa Rouse Maledy, Lucas (Luke) Neal, Aron Saylor, Sasser and Snodgrass.
Maledy's three year term was up, and Board Vice President Susan Blackburn decided not to run for reelection in January. She was elected to the Board in 2018.
Sasser has lived in Columbia for 18 years since she came to Columbia to attend college in 2003. Sasser has two children who currently attend Columbia Public Schools virtually.
Snodgrass has lived in Columbia for 8 years and has three children who attend Columbia Public Schools. Snodgrass is the executive director of Mizzou Hillel, Jewish Campus Center.
Three candidates faced off for the open Columbia City Council Second Ward seat. Candidates included Bill Weitkemper, Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner. The three are vying for the seat currently head by Mike Trapp who did not seek reelection.
Andrea Waner took the majority of the votes and won Tuesday's Second Ward election.
Waner is the director of advancement and operations at Central Methodist University and chair of Columbia's Commission on Human Rights. Her desire to run came from wanting to help people. She spent her campaign getting to know neighbors and understanding how she can represent them.
Three candidates also faced off for the open Columbia City Council Sixth Ward seat. Candidates included incumbent Betsy Peters, Randy Minchew and Philip Merriman.
Peters took the majority of the votes, 895, and won Tuesday's Sixth Ward election.
Peters is a retired pediatrician-neonatologist. She is now a landlord. She ran for election in 2015 and said she wanted to continue tackling tax issues for the city, along with funding for police and firefighters, trash collection and the goals of the city's environmental action plan.
For mid-Missouri's final election results, click here.