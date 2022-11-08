JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Fitzpatrick will be Missouri’s new state auditor after serving as the Missouri state treasurer.
Fitzpatrick won 59% of the vote, with Democrat Dr. Alan Green coming in with 38% and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. with 3%.
Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers said Fitzpatrick will be a great auditor for the state.
“During his time in the Missouri House Representatives, Fitzpatrick supported conservative policies, and as Treasurer he has stood up to the Biden administration to protect the interests of all Missourians," Myers said. "His knowledge of the state budget and knowledge of the interaction of governmental entities within Missouri makes auditor-elect Fitzpatrick ready to do his duty on inauguration day and every day thereafter.”
Fitzpatrick, 35, was appointed as Missouri state treasurer by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018 to replace current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt. He started serving as treasurer in January 2019.
According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, current Missouri state auditor Nicole Galloway announced last June she would not seek a state office in 2022. Galloway has been the Missouri state auditor since 2015, and ran for Missouri Governor in the 2020 election but fell short to Gov. Mike Parson.
Fitzpatrick defended his position against three other candidates in the 2020 election for Missouri state treasurer. He also represented the 158th district in the Missouri House for six years before that.
While being a legislator, he held the position of chairman of the Budget Committee. According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, Fitzpatrick listed his stance on several issues on his website and provided examples of how he has implemented those beliefs in his political career.
One of his main goals, he says, is to save Missourians’ tax dollars. He also looks to limit fiscal waste, crack down on fraud, block tax funding for immigrants, defend Missouri values, invest in public education, and increase government transparency.