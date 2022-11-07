COLUMBIA - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will host a live Q&A on Facebook at 6 p.m. on Monday.
He plans to discuss topics such as acceptable forms of voter ID, provisional voting, election security, safety and accuracy, House Bill 1878 (election integrity bill) and more.
Ashcroft believes that this live event gives voters a chance to answer their last minute questions before they head to the polls on Tuesday.
"I believe that I have 6 million plus bosses and I try to be accountable to each and every one of them. I try to make myself available to them," says Ashcroft.
He says that the average voter has not expressed any concerns with the election, but he has had a lot of questions about no excuse absentee voting, if polling locations have changed and/or if voters need to bring another form of identification.
For those with questions still, he has a few tips:
- Voters should not mail back an absentee ballot that has not already mailed. Instead, they should either drive down to their polling location or call the location and they will have a two person team pick it up.
- Voters should get a sample ballot if they have not already voted. This way, they can see what they have the opportunity to vote on and do proper research. The full text of Missouri's Constitutional Amendments are on the Secretary of State's website.
- Having a government issued photo ID will make the process smoother, but voters can still vote as long as they are registered.
Though Ashcroft says that there are no major setbacks so far with absentee voting and other election preparation.
"Things seem to be moving very smoothly, the rules we have in place for the handling of ballots and the oversight, I really think that we're going to end up with a good election."
He also said that he knows something could go wrong, such as polling officials forgetting keys, but authorities are prepared.
"We've worked with election authorities who've worked for poll workers to make sure that if something like that happens, we know how to deal with it. And so far the 116 election authorities are poll workers, they're just doing a fabulous job," he says.
He also finds it vital that Missourians vote on Tuesday.
"Our office is making sure we have accessibility. We're making sure we have security. And we're making sure that our election results will have credibility. But there's a fourth thing we need. And that's you will we need the people to participate. We can do the first three, but unless they participate, it's all for naught," says Ashcroft.