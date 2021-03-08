JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. pic.twitter.com/1GjX74zhZB— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 8, 2021
"After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video announcement attached to a news release and posted to social media.
In the announcement Blunt thanked his family and team, and also thanked Missourian for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and country.
Blunt will still finish his current term as senator.
"Finish strong, and I intend to. Thanks for giving me the chance to work for you," Blunt said in the announcement.