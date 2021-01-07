Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley threatened to take publisher Simon & Schuster to court after the publisher announced it was canceling the release of his book on large technology companies.
The senator was the first to announce he would object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. A protest at the U.S. Capitol President Donald Trump's supporters turned violent during the certification Wednesday and rioters entered the U.S. Capitol, putting the Capitol on lock down for hours.
Simon & Schuster said in a statement that it decided not to release the book "The Tyranny of Big Tech" by Hawley and that the decision was not made lightly.
"As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom," Simon & Schuster said in the statement.
Hawley responded on Twitter Thursday evening:
"This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It's a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court."