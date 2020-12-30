WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley announced Wednesday morning he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021.
Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020
According to a press release from Senator Hawley's office, he will "object to highlight the failure of some states to follow their own election laws as well as interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election."
"Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same," Senator Hawley said.
On Dec. 14, presidential electors met to cast their vote for president and vice president.
Missouri electors cast its 10 votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence. In total, Joe Biden receive 306 electoral votes and President Trump received 232.
On Jan. 6, the Electoral College envelopes from each state and the District of Columbia will be opened before the members of Congress.
Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks also plans to challenge the Electoral College results, along
Senator Hawley is the first senator to object to certification.
Missouri Rep. Justin Hill said in a release that he was proud of Senator Hawley for "taking a stand for our state and nation."
"We can attest that the questionable November election results n the swing states were discussed in just about every Missouri household. Plain and simple, Republicans, Independents, and some Democrats believe this election was influenced by fraud," Hill said.
"I urge Senator Blunt to join Senator Hawley's effort and stand for election integrity and the future of this great nation," Hill added.