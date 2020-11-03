It is finally Election Day and KOMU 8 News has you covered. Follow along with live updates from around Missouri and the nation.
- Click here for Missouri Gubernatorial race coverage.
- Click here for Missouri state race coverage.
- Click here for mid-Missouri race coverage.
- Click here for national race coverage.
1:00 p.m.: Pizza to the Polls provides free pizza to voters in long lines
Pizza to the Polls is making democracy delicious by delivering free food for all to polling places with long lines. Voters can report a long line at a polling location via their website, and Pizza to the Polls will respond by sending a fresh box of pizza.
Pizza to the Polls is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative founded in 2016 with a simple mission: deliver food to crowded polling locations. Voters can also donate to their site to help fund pizzas sent around the nation.
12:30 p.m.: Poll Hero recruits over 35,000 youth to be poll workers
The Poll Hero Project is an online site where young people can sign up to become poll workers. This year, they recruited 37, 398 high school and college-age students to help out at polling locations around the nation.
The Poll Hero Project was founded by a group of Princeton University students, Denver East High School students, and a University of Chicago Booth School of Business graduate who wanted to inspire younger audiences to get involved in democracy.
To learn more about the project or to sign up, click here.
6 a.m.: Polls open
Polling places across Missouri opened at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and will be open until 7:00 p.m. If you are in line when the polls close, stay there — you have the legal right to vote if you were already assembled.