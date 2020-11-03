It is finally Election Day and KOMU 8 News has you covered. Follow along with live updates from around Missouri and the nation.
- Click here for national race coverage.
- Click here for Missouri state race coverage.
- Click here for Missouri Gubernatorial race coverage.
- Click here for general Election Day coverage.
11:15 a.m.: Check for available polling locations in Boone County
The Boone County Clerk's website has details on election data for Mid-Missouri, as well as a comprehensive list of available polling locations for voters. The site also provides resources for poll workers and answers to frequently asked questions about the election. Missouri polling locations close at 7:00 p.m. CST.
To view the Boone County Clerk's website, click here.