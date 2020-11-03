It is finally Election Day and KOMU 8 News has you covered. Follow along with live updates from around Missouri and the nation.
- Click here for national race coverage.
- Click here for Missouri Gubernatorial race coverage.
- Click here for Missouri local race coverage.
- Click here for general Election Day coverage.
10:45 a.m.: NBC shares Missouri Election Coverage
NBC is publishing sites to election night data for individual states, including Missouri. The site includes coverage on the race for President, Governor, and House. The site also provides information on Missouri's voting patterns in the previous presidential election of 2016.
To see NBC’s full Missouri general election coverage, click here.