Across the state, voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in the state's primary election.
Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those voting in-person. All absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m.
Voters in Missouri do not need to be registered with a party to vote in primary elections, but you can only vote in one party's primary. To find your polling place and see what's on your ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website here.
As candidates prepare for election night, KOMU 8 is also preparing team coverage for the entire day, bringing you updates from across the state on KOMU 8, KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 streaming apps.
You can find the latest election coverage and numbers here.
For a look at who KOMU 8 will be following, visit our previous coverage here.
Check back to this story for polling numbers and updates from the KOMU 8 News team throughout the day.
5 p.m.: Boone County voter turnout at 17.5%
Boone County unofficial voter turnout as of 5pm: 17.5%Polls are open til 7pm.🗳⏳ https://t.co/6U46XeP5ha— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) August 2, 2022
4:30 p.m.: U.S. Senate candidates start election night watch party prep
KOMU 8 has reporters at multiple watch parties across the state for U.S. Senate candidates.
I’m at the Westport Sheraton Hotel in St. Louis where the watch party for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is happening tonight. Tune into KOMU 8 News at 5 & 6 and 9 & 10 for updates throughout the night! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KWjwEzn6Y2— Rachel Henderson (@rachelh2023) August 2, 2022
Media is setting up for Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s watch party in Garden City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/wsqxnJvUka— Steffi Roche (@steffirochetv) August 2, 2022
We are here in St. Louis at @buschvalentine’s watch party. @JagtianiJayden will be live at 5 with updates on @KOMUnews. pic.twitter.com/g7qK20YF3N— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) August 2, 2022
2 p.m.: Boone County voter turnout at 12%
Boone County unofficial voter turnout as of 2pm: 12%Polls are open til 7pm.🗳 https://t.co/iSRziXoajI— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) August 2, 2022
9 a.m.: Boone County voter turnout at 3.9%
The Boone County Clerk Office reports a 3.9% unofficial voter turnout as of 9 a.m.
Boone County unofficial voter turnout as of 9am: 3.9%Polls are open til 7pm.🗳— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) August 2, 2022
There are 44 voting locations in Boone County, including three central locations:
- Boone County Government Center
- Friendship Baptist Church in north Columbia
- Woodcrest Chapel Church in south Columbia
Anyone registered to vote in Boone County can vote at these central locations. Those are all available to voters that don't have a chance to make it to their assigned polling place.