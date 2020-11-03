Here are the latest results from The Associated Press.
Currently in Columbia
55°F
Clear
74°F / 39°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver killed in Boone County after hitting a deer
- Ahead of planned protest on Friday, MU students receive warnings for past demonstrations
- County health officials quitting amid threats, harassment
- Changes to Columbia trash collection to take effect Monday
- Missouri eighth-grader dies days after COVID-19 diagnosis
- CFD: One dead after structure fire in Columbia
- One dead in Monday night shooting at Cosmo Park
- Precautionary water boil advisory in effect for South Columbia
- Columbia police detain juvenile involved in homicide
- Columbia neighborhood makes map for trick or treaters
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2020 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.