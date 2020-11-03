COLUMBIA - Here you can find results for various statewide elections from November 3. Results are listed in numerical order by district number.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge - Patricia Breckenridge

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 95%
Yes 1,774,220
No 627,469

Missouri Court of Appeals Western District Judge - Tom Chapman

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 100%
✓ Yes 645,395
No 255,992

Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District Judge - Kurt S. Odenwald

Candidate Yes Precincts Reporting: 93%
Yes 600,194
No 300,174

Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District Judge - Robin Ransom

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 93%
Yes 634,214
No 260,643

Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District Judge - Gary W. Lynch

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 96%
Yes 455,416
No 117,556

State Representative District 6

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 100%
✓ Ed Lewis 13,060
Terrence Fiala 3,925

State Representative District 51

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 100%
✓ Kurtis Gregory 10,792
William Truman (Bill) Wayne 3,549

State Representative District 54

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 100%
✓ Dan Houx 12,416
James Williams 4,177

State Representative District 120

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 50%
Jason Chipman 8,146
Theresa Schmitt 2,316

State Representative District 123

Candidate Votes Precincts Reporting: 100%
✓ Suzie Pollock 15,806
Pat Ballew 2,150

Tags

Recommended for you