COLUMBIA - Here you can find results for various statewide elections from November 3. Results are listed in numerical order by district number.
Missouri Supreme Court Judge - Patricia Breckenridge
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 95%
|Yes
|1,774,220
|
|No
|627,469
|
Missouri Court of Appeals Western District Judge - Tom Chapman
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 100%
|✓ Yes
|645,395
|
|No
|255,992
|
Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District Judge - Kurt S. Odenwald
|Candidate
|Yes
|Precincts Reporting: 93%
|Yes
|600,194
|
|No
|300,174
|
Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District Judge - Robin Ransom
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 93%
|Yes
|634,214
|
|No
|260,643
|
Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District Judge - Gary W. Lynch
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 96%
|Yes
|455,416
|
|No
|117,556
|
State Representative District 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 100%
|✓ Ed Lewis
|13,060
|
|Terrence Fiala
|3,925
|
State Representative District 51
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 100%
|✓ Kurtis Gregory
|10,792
|
|William Truman (Bill) Wayne
|3,549
|
State Representative District 54
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 100%
|✓ Dan Houx
|12,416
|
|James Williams
|4,177
|
State Representative District 120
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 50%
|Jason Chipman
|8,146
|
|Theresa Schmitt
|2,316
|
State Representative District 123
|Candidate
|Votes
|Precincts Reporting: 100%
|✓ Suzie Pollock
|15,806
|
|Pat Ballew
|2,150
|