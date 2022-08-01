MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those voting in-person. If you plan to vote by absentee ballot, you may only request one with a valid reason, such as being out of town for Election Day.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot via mail was on July 20, but voters can still request an absentee ballot in-person by Monday at 5 p.m. All absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters in Missouri do not need to be registered with a party to vote in primary elections, but you can only vote in one party's primary. To find your polling place and see what's on your ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website here.
Here's a look at some of the candidates we'll be following on election night.
U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek re-election, creating a crowded field of candidates to succeed him. Twenty-one Republicans and 11 Democrats will appear on their respective ballot.
Some of the frontrunners include the following:
Vicky Hartzler
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and current Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler will spend election night in Garden City for a watch party at The Cider House, beginning at 7 p.m.
Eric Schmitt
KOMU 8 will also be at Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt's watch party in St. Louis on election night. The event will take place at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet.
Eric Greitens
Republican U.S Senate candidate and former governor Eric Greitens will celebrate election night at the Epic Empowerment Campus in Chesterfield. KOMU 8 will be covering the event, which begins around 7 p.m.
Lucas Kunce
Former Marine Lucas Kunce, who is running as a Democrat for U.S. Senate, will host a watch party at Tom's Town in Kansas City. KOMU 8 will cover the event beginning at around 6:30 p.m.
Trudy Busch Valentine
Democrat US Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is also hosting an election night watch party in St. Louis. The event will be held at the Sheet Metal Union 36 building at 7 p.m. The U.S. Senate candidate plans to give remarks at the event.
In addition to the U.S. Senate race, there a few other races on the ballot to be aware of.
U.S. House
Following the redrawing of Missouri's election map earlier this year, Boone County is now split into the 3rd and 4th congressional districts.
In the 3rd District, three Republicans are running against incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer: Dustin Hill, Brandon Wilkinson and Richard Skwira Jr.
Meanwhile, Jon Karlen, Bethany Mann, Dylan Durrwachter and Andrew Daly will face off in the Democratic primary.
In the 4th District, there are seven Republicans running for Vicky Hartler's seat, including Rick Brattin, Taylor Burks, William "Bill" Irwin, Mark Alford, Kalena Bruce, Kyle LaBrue and Jim "Soupy" Campbell.
The winner will see Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr in November.
State Representative
House District 47, one of five state House districts in Boone County, is up for reelection this year. Adrian Plank and Chimene Schwach are both running in the Democratic primary.
The winner will face Republican John Martin in the general election.
State Auditor
Two Republican candidates are in the running for State Auditor on Election Day: state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and state Rep. David Gregory. The winner will go on to face Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartzwig Jr.
The incumbent, Democrat Nicole Galloway, is not running for reelection.
Boone County Presiding Commissioner
Dan Atwill, the incumbent Democrat, is not seeking reelection this year. Republicans Connie Leipard and James "Jimmy" Pounds are in the running for the position.
The winner will face Democrat Kip Kendrick, former state representative, in November.
Boone County Recorder of Deeds
Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination: Shannon Martin, Bob Nolte and Nick Knoth. The winner faces Republican Shamon Jones in the general election.
The Democrat incumbent Nora Dietzel is not running for reelection.
Columbia Ward 3 Runoff Election
On Tuesday, Ward 3 voters in Columbia will settle a tie between incumbent Councilperson Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady following the April 5 municipal election. The winner will be sworn in Aug. 15.
Associate Judge for Circuit 13 Division 10 Court
The incumbent, Judge Leslie Schneider, is not running for reelection. Two Democrats are running for the position: attorney Angela Peterson and former public defender Kayla Jackson-Williams. The winning candidate will run unopposed in the general election.