COLUMBIA - A small group of people gathered at Downtown Optimist Park in northern Columbia Wednesday in support of David Tyson Smith, a Democratic candidate for the vacant seat in District 45 of the Missouri State House of Representatives.
The seat was vacated abruptly last November when Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, resigned to become the chief of staff for Missouri State Senator Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
Smith, who was chosen as the Democratic nominee for the office in January, is seeking to become the first African American representative to serve Columbia and the first Black state representative from a district outside Kansas City or St. Louis.
Smith spoke particularly on voter ID legislation, criticizing the details of legislation being pushed, saying they are meant to suppress the ability for minority citizens to vote.
“We all know the real reason for voter suppression efforts,” Smith said. “It is the retention, the frantic retention, of party power in the face of changing demographics.”
The voter ID legislation, backed by Republicans, passed the Missouri House of Representatives in February.
James Gray, a Columbia resident and supporter of Smith, emphasized the need for an individual’s right to vote to be protected.
“We all, who are of age to vote, should have the right to vote,” Gray said. “Once again the reason why this political world is so screwed up is we have people who are trying to take away the rights of the people, and that’s just wrong.”
While Gray is supportive of David Tyson Smith, he is also aware of the importance of people to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard at the polls.
"I just encourage everybody to go out and vote," Gray said, "because at the end of the day, we have nobody to blame but ourself if we don't go out and vote."
Smith will be vying for the House District 45 seat alongside Libertarian candidate Glenn Nielsen of Columbia. The election is Tuesday, April 6.