MISSOURI -- Two political science experts say a crowded field could give Eric Greitens a chance in the primary election to the dismay of some in the GOP.
"He was lucky in 2016 because it was the year of the insurgent chaos candidate," Columbia College political science professor Terry Smith said. "Republicans hope to be able to sort of coalesce around one candidate who [won't be] Greitens."
University of Missouri political science professor Peverill Squire says too many candidates could split a vote.
"The concern among Republicans is if you get too many candidates in the race, that they will split the vote and Greitens may very well have the support of of roughly a third of the state's Republican voters," Squire said.
Republican talk show host Hugh Hewitt interviewed Greitens on Wednesday, raising his concerns over how Greitens could win a general election with his past scandals. In the interview, he drew comparisons between Greitens and former Republican Senate primary candidate Todd Akin.
"Ten years ago, Todd Akin, a terribly flawed candidate, was nominated with the help of the Democrats. Claire McCaskill beat him," Hewitt said. "I want to get to the biggest issue, which is 'Can you win in the general election?'"
Greitens replied saying his reputation was attacked by, "the mainstream media and the left," and he can win the election because he has the people of Missouri on his side.
Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are the only Republicans candidates currently in the race. Former State Senator Scott Sifton, former U.S. Marine Lucas Kunce and Democratic candidate Timothy Shepard have announced they do plan to run for Blunt's seat.
Greitens resigned as Missouri's governor in 2018 amid blackmail and campaign financing scandals.