ASHLAND - The Southern Boone School Board voted unanimously during a special meeting on Friday to place a no-tax-increase general obligation bond issue on the April 5 ballot.
This would be used for making major repairs and improvements to the district’s outdoor facilities at the high school, according to a news release from the district.
Specifically, the $3 million no-tax-increase bond issue would provide funds to resurface the track, install new artificial turf and replace the scoreboard and sound system at the high school outdoor stadium, according to the release.
“The time has come to address these major issues with our track and field,” head football coach Trent Tracy said. “The football and soccer field looks great at the beginning of August, but a combination of wet weather and usage creates some serious safety concerns with the field in September and October.”
The district is asking the public to vote on the measure in April.
Passage of the bond issue would not increase the district’s property tax levy, the district said. Taxes would not decrease if the measure fails, because the school district will continue to pay off debt related to construction of previous bond issues projects at the other schools.
“The Southern Boone School Board of Education cares about district patrons and concerns with tax increases,” Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said. “The school district has been fiscally responsible in the repayment of previous bonds, and now we are able to focus on the repairs and improvements at the stadium, without increasing taxes in our community.”
Because of the passage of previous bond issues over the years, the school district has been able to address the needs created by rapid enrollment growth at the primary and elementary schools.
Construction is ongoing on the new addition and remodeling project at the middle school. That project was started after voters approved a $7.7 million no-tax-increase bond issue in the April 2021 election.
The district is now looking to start the process of addressing the issues and improvements on the high school campus.