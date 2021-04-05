BOONE COUNTY- On Tuesday's general municipal election ballot, some Boone County residents will vote on whether to approve a $7.7 million bond issue for the Southern Boone School District.
The district would add 28,000 square feet of instructional space and renovate the existing two buildings if the vote passes.
It is a no tax-rate bond, meaning residents of the Southern Boone County District will not see a tax increase if it were to pass.
"It should be something that passes pretty easily, but I don't want to take anything for granted ever," Southern Boone Superintendent Chris Felmlee said.
Felmlee said fifth graders would be moved from the elementary school to the middle school by September 2022 if the bond passes.
"We've got tremendous growth in the elementary and the primary," Felmlee said. "[Moving the fifth graders] opens up all kinds of instructional space for the elementary school to grow."
Felmlee said a new library, media center, science classrooms and labs, vocational program workshop, life skills classroom for special needs students and family science consumer classroom would be a part of the additions.
"I'm just really excited to be able to showcase this," Felmlee said. "It will really be something special for our middle school kiddos for generations."
The middle school started pre-construction and set out fences in preparation of the vote results.