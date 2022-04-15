COLUMBIA - Columbia City Clerk Sheela Amin announced Friday that there will be a special election held on Aug. 2 to determine the winner for the Columbia City Council Third Ward seat.
The results for the seat were certified earlier this week. Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala received 1,102 votes each on April 5.
KOMU 8 News delved into how the seat could be determined, and the options included a recount, a drawing or a special election.
According to the city clerk, neither candidates requested a recount nor agreed to the alternative procedure of a drawing.
There was a chance that military and overseas ballots could've broken the tiebreaker for the seat. According Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, they did not receive any military or oversea ballots.
Skala will hold the Third Ward seat until the winner is determined in August.
