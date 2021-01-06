COLUMBIA — The special election to replace state Rep. Kip Kendrick for the 45th Missouri House District will be held April 6.
The governor called the special election. Political parties will nominate candidates for the ballot.
Kendrick announced in November that he will forgo his final term as the 45th district member as he joins State Sen. Greg Razer as his chief of staff.
Kendrick has served in the House of Representatives since 2015 as a member of the Democratic Party and was re-elected in November.
Voters in the Columbia Public Schools District will also vote on school board members.