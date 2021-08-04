ST. LOUIS - Republican State Representative David Gregory has entered the race to be Missouri's next state auditor.
“Missourians have absolutely no tolerance for politicians misusing our money,” Rep. Gregory said in his announcement. “I am running for state Auditor because we need a tough, loyal conservative who will relentlessly investigate fraud, abuse, and corruption.”
His announcement comes after current auditor Nicole Galloway announced in June that she will not run for any state office in 2022. Galloway is the only Democrat currently serving in statewide office.
His candidacy was endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police for his support for "law and order and his unwavering opposition to defunding the police," according to a campaign announcement email.
Rep. Gregory uncovered tens of millions in potential savings for Missouri taxpayers through an audit of the Missouri Department of Revenue, leading an investigation into price fixing and other anti-competitive practices in the cattle industry, according to his announcement. Gregory is also a "firm believer in in the First Amendment rights."
Gregory resides in south St. Louis County and received his degree in accounting, Masters of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University per his announcement.
Missouri's Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is also running for state auditor.