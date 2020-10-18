COLUMBIA - Candidates for Missouri's District 19 State Senate seat condemned a false text message reportedly sent to voters this weekend.

A Missouri Independent journalist said Sunday they received a text message addressing voters, allegedly from republican Senator Caleb Rowden, saying Rowden was stepping aside from politics.

Fake Sen. Rowden campaign text

Credit: Rudi Keller, Missouri Independent

In a tweet, Rowden says he is still running to retain his seat representing Boone and Cooper counties and he's asked law enforcement to investigate.

Democratic nominee Judy Baker said she was "incredibly disturbed" by the text message.

The Missouri Independent said the text message came from a (573) area code at 7:29 p.m. Saturday evening. It is unclear how many people received the text message.

