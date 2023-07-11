COLUMBIA - State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder announced her campaign for Missouri lieutenant governor on Tuesday.
Rehder, a Republican, currently represents Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott counties in southeast Missouri. She was elected to the Senate in 2020 after representing District 148 in the House of Representatives for eight years.
“I am proud of my history that is filled with championing reforms and legislation that improves the lives of ALL Missourians – not just the chosen few,” Rehder said.
Current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is running for governor, as Gov. Mike Parson is term limited.
Rehder’s most recent bill, SB39, was signed into law last month. The bill prohibits transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams.
“I don’t shy from hard work, and I won’t be outworked running for Lt. Governor. I am a proven fighter in all walks of life, and I stand firm in my Christian conservative beliefs and campaign promises,” Rehder said.
Rehder graduated with a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Southeast Missouri State University.