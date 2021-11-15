COLUMBIA — State Senator Rick Brattin has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in Missouri's Fourth Congressional District.
Brattin (District 31-R) is running for Vicky Hartzler's seat. Hartzler has represented the Fourth Congressional District since 2011 and announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate in June.
As a state senator, Brattin currently represents the 31st district taking up Cass, Bates, Barton, Henry and Vernon counties.
“I am running for Congress because I believe we need to elect conservatives who will stand up and put America First," Brattin said in a press release. "We need to secure our border, hold China accountable for dishonest trade practices – including outright theft of American intellectual property – and for their cyber warfare against our nation, and stop liberals from using CRT and other ‘woke’ policies to brainwash our children into hating America. This is the greatest country in the world, and it is worth fighting like heck to save."
Brattin grew up in Greenwood, graduated from Lee’s Summit High School and currently lives in Harrisonville with his wife and five children, according to a press release.
Brattin served for six years as a non-commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives (where he co-founded the House Conservative Caucus), and was Cass County auditor before being elected to the State Senate.
In addition to owning a small construction company, Rick also operates a 40-acre farm north of Harrisonville.
Brattin joins State Rep. Sara Walsh, former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks, former Kansas City news anchor Mark Alford and farmer Kalena Bruce in the race. Sen. Caleb Rowden announced last week he would not run for the open seat.