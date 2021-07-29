JEFFERSON CITY - A group of 16 attorneys will be compensated $1.1 million for working a pro-bono cases in a lawsuit that was filed in 2018.
The case was filed by The League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute.
In 2018, Missouri failed to comply with federal voting laws by not updating voter’s address information whenever one went to the DMV.
The National Voter Registration Act had required that all states must follow the federal law.
Marilyn Mcleod, of the League of Women Voters in Missouri, discovered that Missouri's DMVs were not following federal laws, so she asked the state to fix this issue for three straight years before filing a lawsuit in 2018.
Mcleod said while she is happy that the attorneys worked the cases pro-bono, the state’s voting laws are still very limiting when it comes to absentee voting.
“We have very limited abilities,” Mcleod said. “Basically, you either vote on Election Day or you vote by absentee, and you have to fit one of the reasons that are required to vote absentee.”
So far, the current and valid reasons to vote absentee in Missouri are if you are currently out of the state or if you have certain medical conditions.
Mcleod says there should be no excuse absentee voting in the state.
“For whatever reason, whether you are a student and you are also working and don’t have time to go to the polls,” Mcleod said. “This doesn’t fit in any of the criteria for current absentee votes in the state.”
In the past months, many GOP-backed states have passed voting laws that limit voters and their ability to vote.
Missouri is one of the states that recently passed a voter ID bill as of April 2021.