COLUMBIA - The Boone County Clerk's Office is celebrating National Voter Registration Day by holding its third biennial "I Voted" sticker contest.
High school-aged students are invited to submit their original artwork for the county's next official "I Voted" sticker. The winning design will be the official design used for the 2024-2025 elections.
All Boone County students are encouraged to download the contest coloring sheet based on their age category, and submit it to the county clerk's office. The designs will be displayed in the Boone County Government Center.
The contest opens Tuesday and the last day to submit is Oct. 24. The winner will be announced on Nov. 20.
To download the sheet and for more information about the contest, visit the county clerk's website.
National Voter Registration Day seeks to help eligible voters across the country participate in the democratic process. To register to vote or check voter registration information, visit vote.boonemo.org.