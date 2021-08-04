JEFFERSON CITY - Cole, Callaway and Camden counties held special elections on Tuesday to decide on various tax increases throughout the district.
Results say 62.12% of Camden County voters approved the ballot that would increase taxes to fund law enforcement offices, Capitol improvement projects and emergency services.
The tax will be 1/4th of an increase.
A combined vote of Cole and Callaway Counties approved a ballot with 72.66% of people voting "yes" to a continuation of a sales tax aimed at Capital improvement projects.