COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Oct. 21 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Missouri. So, if you planned to apply for a ballot, there is still a small window of time.
There are three additional options to voting in-person. Two out of three options are types of mail-in ballots. There is an absentee ballot and “no excuse” ballots.
Absentee ballots are only open to those who are confined to their homes due to illness, incapacitation or are at risk for COVID-19.
“No excuse” ballots are open to everyone and anyone can request one.
Do not mail in your request if you plan to request a mail-in ballot on Wednesday. The Boone County Clerk’s office said it’s too late for the ballot to be received by the deadline. Instead, people should request a ballot by email or in person.
“The earlier that you request, the earlier that you send it back to us the better, just to make sure," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. "And as a reminder this is not the deadline for all absentee. So if you still fall into an absentee category, you can come to our office or one of our weekend absentee satellite offices. And you can vote in person absentee and that will take care of you right then."
Once you have received your ballot, there are few more steps.
If you requested an absentee ballot there are choices for returning your ballot. The first option is drop it off in person yourself or have a trusted relative return it on your behalf.
Those with “no excuse” mail-in ballots must be returned by mail. This is separate from a mailed absentee ballot.
All mail-in ballots must be notarized except absentee ballots with the special excuses listed before.
All mail-in ballot requests are due at the Boone County Clerk’s office on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 5 p.m.
For more information about mail-in ballots, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.