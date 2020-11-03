UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: Two term incumbent Janet Thompson has been re-elected for her Boone County Northern Commissioner seat Tuesday night against Republican nominee Tristan Asbury.
Thompson won with 20,655 votes, or 53.2%. Asbury received 18,200 votes, or 46.8%.
BOONE COUNTY- Thompson was first elected to the position in 2012 and reelected in 2016.
Thompson served as a public defender in Missouri for almost 25 years.
She was recognized by the Missouri Public Defender system as a Defender of Distinction in 2006. She also was awarded the Citation of Merit by the University of Missouri School of Law in 2008.
Republican challenger Asbury runs a media production business in Boone County. He is also the Director of Strategic Communication for the Missouri Association of Realtors.
Asbury also worked for the Missouri Department of Agriculture. He believes that experience will help him be an advocate for farmers in Boone County.
Here's where Thompson and Asbury stand on the big issues.
COVID-19
Thompson said she will listen to the Boone County Health Department on issues about COVID-19 at the Boone County Commissioner Election Forum last week.
"Our health department makes the ultimate the final decision," Thompson said. "Anything as a community we can do to mitigate the spread at this time is essential to get our economy up and running."
Asbury said at the forum that he supports social distancing and mask coverage.
"This ensures our businesses can keep their doors open," Asbury said. "This also protects our front line workers and employees and keeps customers safe."
County Budget
Thompson believes the county budget is strained because Boone County is unable to tax online sales. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this problem as sales tax revenue significantly decreased from local businesses.
She believes the county budget is underfunded and can't provide the funds necessary to keep its services running.
Thompson supports the taxation of online sales to recoup some of the losses from local business sales tax revenue.
Asbury wants a fiscally balanced budget that makes sense for Boone County residents.
He wants to see more funds devoted to improving the infrastructure of Boone County's roads and bridges.
Criminal Justice
Thompson wants to improve outcomes for individuals in the criminal justice system with mental illness.
She would like to see county resources better allocated so that police officers don't have to work as "de facto mental health workers," according to her campaign website.
Asbury supports providing law enforcement with the resources necessary to combat crime in Boone County.
He also supports providing individuals with increased economic opportunities to deter crime.
KOMU 8 will update this story as we get more information from candidates and their hopes for Tuesday night.