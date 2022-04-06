COLUMBIA − A tie for the Third Ward Columbia City Council seat is leaving voters questioning, what's next?
Incumbent Karl Skala and challenger Roy Lovelady tied in the municipal election for the city council seat on Tuesday night. They each had 1,102 votes.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said they are still waiting on military ballots. Those ballots are due on Friday at noon. Once all the ballots are in, the county's next step is to certify the election, which will begin Monday morning.
Certifying the election is a standard process and happens regardless of if there's a tie or not. Lennon said the certification would be in the next two weeks.
“Our bipartisan team of election judges come in to serve as our verification board. They're going to adjudicate any of the provisional ballots,” Lennon said. “Then they're going to conduct our required precinct hand count of a random sampling of precincts. So we have three precincts because we have to recount 5% of them. That is normal operating procedure."
Lennon said they check the paper ballots against with the machines tabulated to make sure that the machines were all correctly working.
Once that process is complete, the election will be certified. Then it will be up to the city of Columbia to move forward with the tie breaker.
“The way that the law is written is within the authority of the filing officer," Lennon said. "In this case the filing officers are with the city of Columbia. They would be the one working with the candidates on what option would be the best for the situation."
The city of Columbia’s public information officer Sydney Olsen said it's up to the candidates and the city clerk on the next steps.
The candidates will decide if they want the winner to be determined by a drawing. If they chose to have a drawing, the city would then make a plan for when and how to conduct the drawing.
If the candidates don't want a draw for a winner, then the city clerk can call for a special election. The special election would take place when the next legal election can, Aug. 2.
The last option for the candidates is a recount.
“There's a right to a recount if it is certified as a tie," Olsen said. "My understanding is that the candidates would have to file for that to happen with the county clerk's office."
In the meantime, Skala will remain in his seat.
Olsen said this is the first time in Columbia history that an election has ended in a tie.
“Without doing extensive research, to our knowledge, we have not had a tie happen in a war race to council race before. So this is really kind of a new territory,” Olsen said.
But in Boone County, this was not the first tiebreaker.
“Ashland has had quite a few [ties[ on the school board," Lennon said. "In recent years and often in a lot of the counties that have had ties, it's often dealt with by flipping a coin and drawing a name out of a hat. So there are other options, like having a special election to break the tie. But certainly, this is the first time in the city of Columbia, that we've had a council tie."
In 2017, Southern Boone County School Board’s election ended in a tie. Price Nichols and George Carney tied for the third open seat on the school board with 329 votes apiece.
The candidates decided not to hold a run-off election, so the tie was settled by a drawing. One name was picked from a Southern Boone Eagles ball cap, and named Nichols for the third seat on the school board. This was Nichols' fourth year on the board.
Just three years later, candidates for the third open seat on Fulton School Board ended in a tie, each with 1,038 votes. Joe Davis and Todd Gray chose to have another board member pick a name from a hat. Davis was selected.
Overall, Lennon said the election is not what the clerk's office expected.
“One of the really wonderful things is that the turnout for the entire election was just so high," Lennon said. "I mean, you can look at previous elections in single wards and see that sometimes it would just come down to a few 100 voters that came out. But in this, well over 2,000 people voted just in the Third Ward alone. So that was really great to see in the first place."
To hear from both the Third Ward candidates on their reaction to the election results, visit Tuesday night's coverage on KOMU.com.