COLUMBIA - For those who are looking to hear from candidates for Columbia's general municipal election taking place on April 4, there are a few upcoming events that residents can attend.
Residents can learn more about the individuals who will be on the ballot and what they plan to do if they are elected.
Here are the events that are currently scheduled:
- Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. - Town hall with city council candidates
- Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. - Debate night for city council candidates
- Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. - Debate night for school board candidates
The town hall on Feb. 25 will give Columbia residents an opportunity to hear how candidates running for election to the Columbia City Council from Ward 1 and Ward 5 will address issues important to the community.
The event will be held at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. It is sponsored by Laborers Local 955, Local Motion, Missouri Faith Voices and Missouri Jobs with Justice Voter Action.
First Ward candidate Pat Fowler ended her campaign this week, citing a family member's health. The sponsoring organizations said Fowler still plans to attend Saturday's town hall.
Nick Knoth, who is also running for First Ward, and Fifth Ward candidates Don Waterman and Gregg Bush have confirmed their attendance.
The debate on March 13 will allow Columbia residents to hear from Ward 1 and Ward 5 city council candidates.
The event will be held in Busch Auditorium in Cornell Hall on MU's campus at 6:30 p.m.
The debate on March 20 will feature the seven Columbia School Board candidates running for one of the three seats on the Columbia's Board of Education.
Those candidates include Chuck Basye, April Ferrao, James Edward Gordon, Paul Harper, Christopher Horn, John Lyman and John T. Potter.
The event will also be held in Busch Auditorium in Cornell Hall on MU's campus at 6:30 p.m.
The debates are put together by a bipartisan coalition of citizens, according to a news release. They will be produced by CoMoBUZ and moderated by CoMoBUZ publisher Mike Murphy.