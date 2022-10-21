COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate.
She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store.
At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri farmland owned by locals or other Americans rather than selling it to countries like China.
Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate held a discussion on issues facing the agriculture industry in Missouri this afternoon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/njxBe98syO— Audrey Dickherber (@AudreyGraceTV) October 21, 2022
A law in 2013 allows foreign companies to own Missouri farmland. Valentine said she believes land owned by foreign companies in America is a threat to the country and food sources.
"There's already a bipartisan support that we need to know where and what foreign companies are owning land in the United States," Valentine said. "We think there is 40 million pieces of land that are owned by foreign companies. We've got to get a handle on this."
In a campaign email sent Friday, Valentine said her first bill, if elected, would be legislation to ban the sale of American farmland to foreign corporations.
"... Our agricultural industry is critical to our national and food security and protecting American farms will be a top priority for me in the Senate," Valentine said in the email. "That is why the first bill I will introduce, when elected, will be a bill to stop the foreign takeover of American farms. I am proud to stand in solidarity with Missouri farmers and ensure that the best days of Missouri farming are still ahead.”
This weekend, Valentine will also go canvassing in Columbia to help get out the vote. She will also participate in the MU Homecoming parade and tailgating festivities.
Busch Valentine's opponent, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, has not yet campaigned in Columbia.